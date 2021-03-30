Officers Smash Window Of Burning Car As They Rescue Unresponsive Driver, Bodycam Shows

A man is alive today thanks to two Arizona police officers who sprang into action to rescue a man from a burning car, video shows.

Phoenix Police released the bodycam footage Monday which captured the moment officers charged a burning SUV to rescue an unresponsive driver.

In situations where we don’t have time to hesitate, our training kicks in, and that could mean the difference between life and death. The driver in this incident continues to recover at the hospital. Thank you @PHXFire for the assistance. #ThisIsWhatWeDo pic.twitter.com/IegABf4c9Z — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) March 29, 2021

One officer can be seen frantically trying to break open the driver’s-side window, but wasn’t immediately successful. A second officer then ran to a nearby home and asked the resident if they “have something blunt.” (RELATED: 2 Men Save A Guy From A Burning Car In Epic Video)

The officer returned to the burning car with a fire extinguisher and broke open the window. The driver of the car was sitting upright in the smoke-filled car and was apparently unconscious.

Subsequent footage shows the driver laying on the sidewalk. One officer said he could not find a heartbeat, and subsequently began chest compressions.

“C’mon buddy,” the officer pleaded as he performed chest compressions. “You got this, come back.”

“The driver in this incident continues to recover at the hospital,” police said in the tweet.

The incident happened on March 25 near 32nd Street and Osborn, according to AZ Family. Sgt. Mercedes Fortune said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash, according to AZ Family.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Phoenix Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.