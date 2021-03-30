Editorial

Ref Collapses On The Court During Gonzaga/USC Game

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Medical personnel take care of a NCAA referee after he fell on the court during the first half during the game between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the USC Trojans in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

A ref collapsed Tuesday night during the Elite 8 game between Gonzaga and USC.

Early in the game between the Bulldogs and Trojans, ref Bert Smith was on the sideline when he appeared to just fall over and stay down for absolutely no reason at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Below is one angle of him collapsing.

Here is another angle of Smith going down during the incredibly serious situation.

The good news is that Smith eventually became conscious, according to a tweet from SportsCenter.

There are few things scarier than collapsing for no apparent reason. When something like that happens, people start to panic, and it’s not a mystery why.

It’s an incredibly serious situation.

Luckily, it looks like Smith is stable. Hopefully, he bounces back and makes a full recovery soon.