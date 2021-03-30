REPORT: Oregon State Was Booted From Their Hotel Almost Immediately After Losing To Houston

Oregon State’s basketball team was reportedly tossed from their hotel almost immediately following a loss to Houston.

The Beavers fell to the Cougars in the Elite 8 in a fun Monday night matchup, and a reasonable person would assume they probably went back to their hotel to decompress.

Not so fast, my friends! According to Nick Daschel, the team was told to pack up and get the hell out of Indiana “as soon as they got back to the hotel.”

The team caught a 1:15 a.m. flight back to Corvallis, which landed at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The NCAA had a nice parting gift for Oregon State. As soon as they got back to the hotel, they were told to pack up and get on a 1:15 am flight back to Eugene. Everyone had to hurriedly pack and head to the airport. Team arrives in Corvallis at 4 am Tuesday. Not very classy. — Nick Daschel (@nickdaschel) March 30, 2021

Imagine losing in the Elite 8 in front of the entire country, getting on the bus to get back to the hotel to grab some food and relax and then being told to pack your bags.

Did Ari Gold deliver the message?

To call this a low blow would be an understatement. There’s just no excuse for it at all. The young men just had their hearts shattered with millions of people watching, it was the biggest game many of them ever played in and they were sent packing immediately.

It’s tough out here on these March Madness streets!

Do better. Do much better.