REPORT: Woody Harrelson Will Star In The World War II Movie ‘The Man With The Miraculous Hands’

Woody Harrelson will reportedly star in the upcoming WWII movie “The Man With the Miraculous Hands.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrelson has been cast as Felix Kersten in the film about Heinrich Himmler’s personal doctor. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The film is based on the true story of Kersten as told in the book, “The Man with the Miraculous Hands: The Fantastic Story of Felix Kersten, Himmler’s Private Doctor.”

Kersten is credited with using his close ties to Himmler as his doctor to help people being oppressed and persecuted by the Nazi regime.

Producer Eric Jehelmann told THR about the upcoming film and the story of Kersten, “The revelations in his [Joseph Kessel’s] novel allow us to shed new light on the end of the war and gain a better understanding of how one could imagine a future world whilst not only managing to save his own life but through his courage, managed to save the lives of thousands of others.”

Admittedly, I didn’t know anything about Kersten and had never heard of him prior to reading the THR article. However, a quick Google search makes it clear that the man was a hero during WWII for people who desperately needed help.

Plus, we all know Americans love WWII films. Everything involving WWII that makes it to TV or in the movies gets gobbled up.

People can’t get enough when it comes to films and shows about Nazis and the war to free Europe. “Band of Brothers” and “Saving Private Ryan” are two great examples of that fact.

There’s no release date yet for “The Man With the Miraculous Hands,” but I can promise you that I’ll keep you updated as we know more.