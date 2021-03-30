Russell Westbrook Records The First 35+ Point And 20+ Assist Triple-Double In NBA History

Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook is having a great season, and he took things to a different level Monday night during a 132-124 win over the Pacers.

The electric NBA guard recorded the first 35+ point and 20+ assist triple-double in NBA history against the Pacers, and the numbers don’t just stop there. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Russell Westbrook’s historic night: ▪️ First 35+ point, 20+ assist triple-double in NBA history

▪️ NBA-record 4th 20+ point, 20+ assist triple-double

▪️ @WashWizards franchise-record 16th triple-double pic.twitter.com/K0At5vV10v — NBA History (@NBAHistory) March 30, 2021

He also set the Washington record for most triple-doubles with 16 after playing in a grand total of 38 games for the franchise since he was traded away by the Rockets.

Most triple-doubles in Wizards franchise history: 16 — Russell Westbrook

15 — Darrell Walker Walker played 283 games for the Wizards. Russ has played only 38. pic.twitter.com/GrHwuUHZaY — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 30, 2021

I know Russell Westbrook hasn’t ever won a ring, but the man plays basketball like he’s from a different planet.

He’s a guard who can do literally anything he wants on the court. The dude scored 35 points, dished out 21 assists and hauled in 14 rebounds against the Pacers.

That’s the kind of stat line you expect to see out of a video game. It’s not something you expect to see in real life.

Props to Westbrook for continuing to dominate at a high level. The man is the definition of a beast on a basketball court.

H/T: Barstool Sports