Seth Rogen Says Emma Watson Didn’t ‘Storm Off The Set’ Of ‘This Is The End’

Actor Seth Rogen came to Emma Watson’s defense after an interview he did led to a misleading headline about the actress.

Rogen clarified comments he made about Watson’s experience filming the movie, “This Is The End.”

“I want to correct a story that emerged from a recent interview I gave,” Rogen began his statement. “It misrepresents what actually happened. Emma Watson did not ‘storm off the set’ and it’s sh*tty that the perception is that she did.” (RELATED: Seth Rogen’s Weed Company’s Website Shut Down Due To ‘Tremendous Amount’ Of Traffic)

“The scene was not what was originally scripted, it was getting improvised, changed drastically and was not what she agreed to,” he continued. “The narrative that she was in some way uncool or unprofessional is complete bullsh*t.”

“It was overall a sh*tty situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did,” Rogen added. “I was thrilled for the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to get that opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed it happened, and I wish I had done more to prevent it.”

Rogen previously confirmed a rumor that Watson left the set during the filming of a scene that portrayed Danny McBride as a cannibal with actor Channing Tatum as his “leather-thonged gimp on a leash” during an interview with GQ.

However, Rogen never gave details of the moment and never claimed Watson “stormed off the set.”