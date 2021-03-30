Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians Reveals His New Super Bowl-Inspired Tattoo

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians made good on his bet to get a super bowl-inspired tattoo if the team won.

Arians showed off his new ink, which featured the Super Bowl LV logo along with the Buccaneers logo, Tuesday on Twitter.

I’m a man of my word- “when we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo” well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV #superbowlLVchamps pic.twitter.com/SCmpFXEJ1T — Bruce Arians (@BruceArians) March 30, 2021

“I’m a man of my word — ‘When we win the Super Bowl, I will get a tattoo,'” Arians tweeted alongside a photo of the tattoo. “Well I got mine and I love it!! #SBLV.” (RELATED: Bucs Coach Bruce Arians Talks Signing Tom Brady, Says The Team Was Surprised To Get Him)

“I followed up on my bet, and I’m really, really happy with it too,” Arians said, ESPN reported.

Arians first made the bet with strength staff and tight ends coach Rick Christophel, according to the outlet.

Other Bucs players have also gotten tattoos to commemorate the team’s 2021 win. Mike Evans already had a tattoo designer complete the first stages of his Lombardi trophy tattoo, according to BucsNation.com. Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. also got a tattoo to commemorate the win, which was won during his first season in the NFL.

Winfield Jr.’s tattoo features the Lombardi trophy along with the Bucs logos and praying hands.

That new Super Bowl tattoo for Bucs safety Antoine Winfield? Took six hours to finish — artist in Houston didn’t initially realize @AntoineWJr11 was a player. “I was like, ‘Man, you must really like the Bucs.’” He’s on Instagram at tattoosbychino pic.twitter.com/clIs41FxU9 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) February 23, 2021

It’s wild that Arians actually went through with a tattoo, but also kind of cool. Probably gives him so much street cred with his team. I really didn’t think he’d go through with it, but good for him for sticking to his word.