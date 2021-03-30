US Vaccine Rollout Approval Surges Among Americans

Americans’ satisfaction with the U.S. rollout of the coronavirus vaccines surged to 68% in the past month, a Tuesday Gallup poll shows.

The satisfaction rate is 24 points higher than February and double the rate in January, when just over one-third of Americans approved of the rollout. The amount of Americans willing to receive the vaccine increased to 74%, rising three points since February.

A majority of Americans across the political spectrum were satisfied with the rollout, the poll showed, with 73% of Democrats, 66% of Republicans and 63% of Independents approving. In January, just 22%, 49% and 37% said that they approved respectively.

The vaccine’s rising approval mirrors the increasing vaccination rate seen across the country. The U.S. has averaged well-over two-million shots per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control, up from 1.5 million a month ago.

President Joe Biden set a goal of 200 million shots administered in before the end of April during his press conference Thursday, double the original target. (RELATED: Is ‘Natural Immunity’ Better Than A Coronavirus Vaccine?)

Adult Americans of all ages also said they were satisfied with the U.S. rollout thus far. Among seniors, who are the most susceptible to COVID-19 and whose vaccinations have been prioritized, approval stood at 77%.

Among those who said they were still hesitant to receive the vaccines, 23% said they wanted to wait until its safety was confirmed and 20% said that they did not think COVID-19 carried serious health effects. Smaller groups said that they were concerned about how quickly it was developed or that they generally distrusted vaccines. (RELATED: States Rush To Expand Vaccine Access As Coronavirus Cases Rise)

The Gallup poll surveyed 3,905 American adults from March 15-21, and has a margin of error of two points.

