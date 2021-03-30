Wisconsin Starts Spring Football Practice Tuesday

The start of spring practice has arrived for the Wisconsin Badgers.

Things will get rolling Tuesday in Madison for the Badgers, and I couldn’t be more excited for everyone to get back on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)b

We play the games in the fall, but championships are won in the spring and summer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The work you put in during this time won’t be seen by the public, but it’ll pay massive dividends down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball)

The 2020 season didn’t go as we’d all hoped. In fact, going 4-3 was pretty much a disaster of a year. COVID ripped through our team, and we never returned to the form we had against Illinois to start the season.

We went from looking like one of the best teams in the country to looking very average.

Wisconsin football isn’t about looking average. It’s about dominating the Big 10 West and competing for conference titles.

If Graham Mertz takes the next step forward that we’re all expecting, then the Badgers should be rolling in 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Tuesday is the first step in that process. So, let’s get things rolling and let’s do whatever is necessary to win! This is Wisconsin football, and that’s what fans expect!