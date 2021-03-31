Man Who Brutally Beat 65-Year-Old Asian Woman Is Convicted Murderer On Parole

A man on lifetime parole who was convicted of murder nearly 20 years ago was arrested and charged with beating an elderly Asian American woman to the ground, police announced early Wednesday morning.

New York Police Department (NYPD) Commissioner Dermot Shea said Brandon Elliot is a parolee out on supervised release and was nabbed by NYPD Detectives within 48 hours of the assault, which was caught on video.

⚠️ ARRESTED Brandon Elliot, a parolee out on supervised release, has been arrested & charged w/ this brutal assault. Great work by your @NYPDDetectives, identifying & apprehending the assailant, all within 48 hrs — always seeking justice for victims. https://t.co/NVdIO8WVhD — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) March 31, 2021

Elliot was charged with attempted assault as a hate crime, two counts of assault as a hate crime, and assault and attempted assault, the NYPD confirmed in a statement to the Daily Caller, as well as on Twitter.

Elliot, who is homeless and was residing at a homeless hotel just blocks from where the attack took place, was identified by a local homeless man, according to ABC 7 Chicago. (RELATED: ‘We Are Literally Fearing For Our Lives’: Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Reportedly Increased During Pandemic)

Elliot was convicted in 2002 for stabbing his mother to death in the Bronx, according to The Associated Press. Elliot was released from prison in 2019 on lifetime parole, according to the report.

Elliot was captured on surveillance video kicking a 65-year-old Asian woman in the chest Monday while she walked to church. After the woman fell to the ground, video shows Elliot repeatedly kicking the woman in the head while nearby security guards look on. At least one of the security guards was reportedly suspended.

The assailant told the woman “f*** you, you don’t belong here,” according to ABC 7 NY reporter CeFaan Kim.

NYPD says 65-year-old Asian American woman was walking to church this morning when suspect assaulted her and said “f*** you, you don’t belong here.” Happened in front of 360 W. 43rd St. 11:40am. Sources say building security guard not only failed to render her aid… 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZLtQEHHJci — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) March 30, 2021

Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio criticized the lack of intervention after video footage showed security guards declining to intervene directly.

“New Yorkers cannot stand by silently while a fellow New Yorker is attacked,” he tweeted.

A recent study found hate crimes against Asian-Americans have increased nearly 150% during 2020. Gun sales have spiked among Asian Americans, with Jimmy Gong, owner of Jimmy’s Sport Shop in New York, telling Forbes the recent spike in hate crimes has prompted Asians to buy guns for self defense.