Witness Breaks Down While Re-Watching George Floyd’s Death During Trial

A key witness broke down during the third day of the Derek Chauvin trial as he re-watched the video of George Floyd’s death.

Body-cam footage of Floyd’s death was shown for the first time in court on Wednesday during the trial. The court was also shown other angles of the Floyd’s death.

Charles McMillian, 61, became visibly emotional while watching the footage, sobbing as he reaches for tissues.

“Oh my god,” McMillian sobs. Prosecutor Erin Eldridge offers McMillian a break before giving him water.

Charles McMillian, who tried to speak to George Floyd as officers first tried to put him in a police car and then later as Floyd shouted for his mama while Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck, just broke down on the witness stand.

McMillian then said he feels “helpless,” telling the court he recently lost his mother too and knows how Floyd felt when Floyd called out for his mother in the moments leading up to his death. (RELATED: ‘They Saw … A Human Being Tortured To Death’: George Floyd’s Family Lawyer Reflects On Intense Witness Testimony At Derek Chauvin Trial)

McMillian: "I can't, I feel helpless. I don't have a mother either, I understand him…"

"I don't have a mama either"

A ten minute break was called after McMillian became overwhelmed during the trial.

Judge Cahill has called a 10 minute break as witness Charles McMillian is overcome w/ emotion after watching police body camera footage of #GeorgeFloyd struggle w/ police. McMillian mentioned something about his mom dying.

Floyd can be heard calling out for his deceased mother as Chauvin kneels on Floyd’s neck. Floyd could also be heard telling officers “I can’t breathe” and that he was “claustrophobic.”

McMillian told jurors that he pulled over when he saw police arresting Floyd.

“I’m a nosy person,” McMillian said.

"Being nosy," he replies instantly. "I'm a nosy person."

McMillian can be seen feet away from Floyd during the incident. In video footage showed during the trial, McMillian can be heard asking officers to “just let [Floyd] get in the car, man.”

Christopher Martin, 19, who was a cashier at the store where Floyd tried paying with a counterfeit $20 bill, told jurors he felt guilty about his role in the incident.

“If I would have just not taken the bill, this could have been avoided,” Martin said during the trial, according to CNN. Martin said he left his job shortly after Floyd’s death because he felt unsafe.