Father Of Three Dies After Rip Current Catches Him While Saving Children

Pete Rosengren, the father of three children, died when a rip current caught him while he was saving his children during their trip to a Florida beach.

Rosengren, the vice president of Sales and Digital Strategies with the Daily Herald, is being called a hero when a vacation with his family turned tragic. He rushed into the water at Miramar Beach to save his sons and other kids who were being carried out to sea by a rip current, the outlet reported in a piece published Wednesday.

Lifeguards performed CPR on the 42-year-old executive but were unable to revive him, the report noted. (RELATED: Tow Truck Drive Jumps In Ocean To Save Drowning Woman In New Jersey)

Daily Herald sales executive Pete Rosengren of Batavia died in Florida Sunday after he apparently drowned while saving two children from drowning.​ https://t.co/VG6RiFIW0m — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) March 30, 2021

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the news outlet to help out Pete’s wife, Maura, and his boys, Gavin, Charlie and Grant.

“They have a long road ahead,” a message on the page read. “If you wish to help ease the burden of funeral and other unexpected expenses, please consider making a contribution.”

“We will continue increasing the goal as the donations come in,” it added. “There are three young men who will incur many expenses down the road. The more we can raise for them, the better.”

At the time of this publication, they had been able to raise more than $102, 000. If you would like to help, donations can be made here.