Former NFL Player Orlando Franklin Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss

Former NFL player Orlando Franklin is borderline unrecognizable these days.

The former lineman for the Broncos and Chargers recently shared a side-by-side Twitter photo showing off his weight loss, and it’s nothing short of shocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is the weight loss apparent, but the post looks like it’s of two different people. Give it a look below.

According to Yahoo Sports, Franklin’s weight during his playing days was 315 pounds. The former Broncos player didn’t share his new weight, but you can obviously tell from just looking at him that he doesn’t weigh anywhere near that these days.

As a former fat guy myself, all you can really say is congratulations to anyone who drops a bunch of weight.

Trust me, I know what it’s like to carry far too many pounds. Everything about life is better when you’re in shape. That’s just a fact.

Lots of people refuse to believe that I used to be fat. These days, I resemble a solid dual-threat quarterback or young Matthew McConaughey. Since it’s important to poke fun at yourself and laugh, here are a few photos to prove that I used to be hefty. pic.twitter.com/xkyyOGevev — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 11, 2020

Major props to Franklin for choosing a healthier life. I have to doubt he’s going to love the decision for years to come.