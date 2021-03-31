Editorial

Former NFL Player Orlando Franklin Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss

Orlando Franklin (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Former NFL player Orlando Franklin is borderline unrecognizable these days.

The former lineman for the Broncos and Chargers recently shared a side-by-side Twitter photo showing off his weight loss, and it’s nothing short of shocking. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Not only is the weight loss apparent, but the post looks like it’s of two different people. Give it a look below.

According to Yahoo Sports, Franklin’s weight during his playing days was 315 pounds. The former Broncos player didn’t share his new weight, but you can obviously tell from just looking at him that he doesn’t weigh anywhere near that these days.

As a former fat guy myself, all you can really say is congratulations to anyone who drops a bunch of weight.

Trust me, I know what it’s like to carry far too many pounds. Everything about life is better when you’re in shape. That’s just a fact.

Major props to Franklin for choosing a healthier life. I have to doubt he’s going to love the decision for years to come.