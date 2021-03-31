Gonzaga And UCLA Advance To The Final Four

Gonzaga and UCLA are headed to the Final Four.

Gonzaga absolutely dominated USC in the Elite 8 85-66 Tuesday night, and the Bulldogs are now 80 minutes away from raising a national championship trophy.

UCLA will join Gonzaga in the Final Four on their side of the bracket after beating Michigan 51-49 in the late game Tuesday night.

Gonzaga and UCLA will tip Saturday night at 8:34 EST on CBS.

Houston vs. Baylor is the other Final Four game, and that one will tip in the early slot at 5:14 on CBS.

The Final Four is officially set! Baylor, Houston, UCLA and Gonzaga are all two wins away from cementing their place in history forever.

Fight for the right to earn 40 more minutes of basketball. That’s what sits in front of all four teams.

It really does seem like Gonzaga and Baylor are meant to meet in the national title game in a matchup for the ages. I hope it happens because it’d be absolutely electric.

Make sure to keep checking back for the latest Final Four information as it rolls in. We’re in for an awesome weekend.