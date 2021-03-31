Psaki Talks About White House Changing Name To ‘Biden-Harris Administration’ On Website, Social Media Account

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said during a news briefing Tuesday that the “rebranding” of President Joe Biden’s administration to the “Biden-Harris administration” reflects the vice president’s “important role.”

“I would take from it that Vice President Harris is an important partner, she’s the first in the room and the last in the room on most occasions if she’s in town,” Psaki said in response to a reporter’s question about the rebranding’s message to the American public.

While previous administrations have focused solely on the role of a president on their official websites and social media accounts, Harris’ presence in the White House has been highlighted more recently.

The White House Twitter bio, for example, reads, "Welcome to the Biden-Harris White House!"

Additionally, a description on the White House’s website now reads, “Learn more about the people who carry out the priorities of the Biden-Harris Administration.” It is unclear exactly when these changes were made.

Biden announced March 24 that the vice president will spearhead the administration’s response to the Southern Border crisis and coordinate the government’s diplomatic efforts with Mexico and Central America to decrease the flow of illegal migrants breaching the border.

“Madam Vice President, thank you. I gave you a tough job. You’re smiling, but there is no one better capable of trying to organize it,” Biden said, making the announcement.