Rapper Lil Xan Throws Drink On Supreme Patty, Immediately Gets Into Fight

Rapper Lil Xan and celebrity prankster Supreme Patty got into a brawl at a bar in Florida early Sunday morning.

Lil Xan allegedly threw a drink on Supreme Patty after exchanging heated words, according to TMZ.

Lil Xan is a fucking pussy he threw a drink on me at an event we both got booked at & when I tried confronting him, his security pulled me away ???????? grow the fuck up pic.twitter.com/PpFXCWkFAk — Supreme Patty (@supremepatty) March 28, 2021

Lil Xan claimed Supreme Patty was trying to use his group’s bottle service at the club. Meanwhile, Supreme Patty claimed he was trying to defend himself after Lil Xan reportedly threw a drink on him, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Massive Fight Breaks Out In Absurd Viral Video)

The two have been talking trash over social media since the incident.

I’ve been trying to be positive & keep a positive image for over the past year, but regardless of who it is I’m not going to take disrespect from anyone. Especially fucking lil zan — Supreme Patty (@supremepatty) March 29, 2021

Lil Xan claimed Supreme Patty was not booked for the event that the rapper was performing at.

Facts. Can’t believe he tried to say it was his event and tried to take our bottles smh. Glad u had a great time. — LIL XAN AKA DIEGO (@lilxanfuhyobih) March 29, 2021

