People Need To Relax About Mac Jones’ Pro Day Performance

There is a ton of chatter about Mac Jones’ performance at his pro day, and people need to relax.

The former Alabama quarterback and Heisman finalist put his skills on display for coaches, general managers and scouts Tuesday, and people weren’t overly impressed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Most notably, two videos of Jones missing deep throws and Bill Belichick and Kyle Shanahan showing disappointment are all over the web.

Mac Jones just learned that you NEVER wanna miss a deep ball throw in front of Bill Belichick. ???? via @NFLBrasilpic.twitter.com/Pdc5lccAdQ — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) March 30, 2021

Look at the fear on Kyle Shanahan’s stupid face as Mac Jones sails another one pic.twitter.com/wqyjKfUX0J — BrianCatNFL (@BrianCatNFL) March 30, 2021

Everyone needs to chill. It’s a pro day. It means something, but it damn sure doesn’t mean everything. At this point, Jones has a ton of tape out there.

Not only does Mac Jones have a ton of tape from last season when he won the national title, but we know he’s a proven winner.

Despite not being a super hyped recruit, he made the most of his opportunity and helped Nick Saban win his seventh national title ring.

Will Mac Jones be a superstar in the NFL? I have no idea, and neither does anyone at this point. He hasn’t played a single snap in the pros. Anyone who claims they can say with 100% certainty how he’ll do at this point is just lying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

So, everyone needs to take a deep breath and relax. Mac Jones is going to be just fine, despite two viral videos of NFL coaches seemingly not impressed with his play.