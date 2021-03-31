We Need To Resist The Baseless Conspiracy Theories About Major Biden, A Patriotic American Dog

The headlines in the media about first pup Major Biden are starting to sound a lot like baseless conspiracies.

We have yet to see evidence that Major is a vicious dog who causes “minor injury” to staffers or sh*ts on carpets inside the White House. We’ve just been forced to take a biased media’s word for it.

One of Biden’s dogs pooped on the floor, per pool “Champ and Major were spotted in the hallway outside the Palm Room doors in front of the Diplomatic Room. There was dog poo on the floor. It’s unclear which dog was responsible for it” — Kathryn Watson (@kathrynw5) March 31, 2021

We’re not even sure which dog took a sh*t on the floor, as pool reporters were not certain exactly how it happened. It could have been Champ Biden for all we know. He is getting pretty old. A pool reporter described him as “moving slowly and stiffly,” which could also be considered slander. (RELATED: Biden’s Dog Involved In Another Biting Incident At White House)

Joe Scarborough even suggested Major be euthanized.

The White House press pool’s dogist bias cannot stand!

How do we know it wasn’t a Biden staffer, jealous of Major’s close relationship with the president, who pooped on the floor? We don’t! More evidence-free conspiracies from a press with an agenda.

We at the Daily Caller put our full support behind Major Biden.

Major might need to work on himself a little bit. It seems like the transition from his home in Delaware to the White House might have proved rough for him. However, it’s hard when you’re going up against that 15% of staff that doesn’t like you.

Biden himself said that Major was just working to protect, like the good boy he is.

“You turn a corner, and there’s two people you don’t know at all,” Biden said after the first biting incident. “And he moves to protect. But he’s a sweet dog.”