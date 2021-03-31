18 Massage Therapists Come Out In Support Of Deshaun Watson As He Faces 21 Civil Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson’s lawyer released statements from 18 different massage therapists in support of the NFL quarterback.

Boston Globe reporter Ben Volin shared a sample of the statements Wednesday on Twitter.

Deshaun Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin has now issued a press release with what he says are 18 massage therapists who support Watson. Here is a sample: pic.twitter.com/MAKPKEsVJm — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 31, 2021

“These women say they are deeply troubled by the accusations made against Deshaun and that these claims are wholly inconsistent with their experiences with him and who they believe him to be,” lawyer Rusty Hardin said in the statement. (RELATED: REPORT: Two More Lawsuits Filed Against Deshaun Watson, Total Is Now At 21)

“All of them stated that Deshaun never made them feel uncomfortable or demanded anything outside the scope of a professional message,” the statement added. “These statements show the true side to this story that has been so lacking in the flurry of anonymous complaints filed by opposing counsel.”

Watson has now been accused by 21 different women. All 21 have filed civil lawsuits against the Houston Texans quarterback. Another woman recently spoke out about her alleged experience with Watson in an article published by Sports Illustrated. The unidentified woman has not filed a lawsuit against Watson at this time.

Watson released a statement of denial after the first lawsuit was filed.