Matthew McConaughey Says Next ‘Chapter’ In His Life Is A ‘Leadership Role’

Matthew McConaughey said the next “chapter” in his life is taking on a “leadership role” — he’s just not sure what that looks like yet.

“I have a new chapter for myself, personally in my life,” the 51-year-old actor shared during his appearance on CNBC when the asked about taking a “leadership role” in the political world. The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday.

“I believe it is in some sort of leadership role,” he added. “I don’t know what that role is. I don’t know my category. We’ve been talking about the ‘why’ of leadership and even, I would say, we need some more good leaders.”

It starts at the 17:02 minute mark.

WATCH:

“And I’m not just talking about me,” McConaughey continued. “I’m talking about you out there, everyone out there, we need leadership.” (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Their Attitude Towards 50% Of America)

At one point, the “Dallas Buyers Club” star also talked about the last year during the pandemic and said he hopes we don’t “snap right back” to how things were before. (RELATED: Jennifer Garner Almost Walked Away From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ If It Wasn’t For Matthew McConaughey)

“Hopefully this last year, when we were forced to reevaluate what the hell matters to us in our own lives … hopefully we’re going to take those reevaluations out of this year and evolve a little bit as people, as individuals, as well,” the “Interstellar” star shared. “How are we going to turn that page, though, because things have changed?”

McConaughey revealed in early March that he was considering running for governor in his home state of Texas.