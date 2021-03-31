Rapper Kodak Black Praises Trump As ‘Real One’ After Pardon, Shows Off Signed MAGA Hat

Rapper Kodak Black praised former President Donald Trump as “real one” after he got a presidential pardon from the 45th President of the United States.

“Trump a real one,” the 23-year-old rapper explained during his appearance on “TMZ Live” in a piece published Tuesday, before talking about how the two share the same Zodiac signs, Gemini. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Kodak Black Sentenced To Nearly Four Years In Federal Prison On Weapons Charges)

WATCH:

“We both be Geminis,” he added. “So Trump knows what’s up. We both be Geminis. His birthday is two days after mine.”

The “Roll in Peace” hitmaker then said he wanted to show the hosts of the show something and finally went to get what it was, an autographed navy blue Make America Great Again hat from Trump himself. (RELATED: Kodak Black Gives Away More Than 1,000 Turkeys In Florida To Families For Thanksgiving)

When one of the hosts of the show asked if “that came with the pardon” the rapper, born Bill Kahan Kapri, replied, “yeah, most def.”

It comes after reports surfaced in January the “Wake Up in the Sky” hitmaker had been granted a pardon of his 46-month prison sentence for weapons charges from Trump before he left office.

In November, Kodak had been sentenced to nearly four years behind bars in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges after he got in trouble for making multiple false written statements on an application while trying to acquire firearms, according to CNN.