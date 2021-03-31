REPORT: CBS Is Reviving ‘CSI: Vegas’

CBS has reportedly decided to revive the original version of “CSI.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network is bringing back the show under the official title of “CSI: Vegas,” and multiple former cast members are expected to participate. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Most notably, William Petersen and Jorja Fox will reprise their old roles.

The #CSI revival is officially a go at CBS, more than a year after it was first put in development with original star William Petersen attached https://t.co/WWUd14D8mC pic.twitter.com/jR8qz76zHh — Lesley Goldberg (@Snoodit) March 31, 2021

Back in the day, I used to crush episodes of “CSI” and “CSI: Miami.” They were both great, and now CBS is going back to the well.

If you’re going to revive an old show as a network, “CSI” seems like a very safe investment.

At the same time, do we really need to be reviving old shows? Has Hollywood completely run out of original ideas?

Most revivals and remakes are terrible. Originals get romanticized and placed on a mantle and the remakes/revivals rarely meet expectations.

Raylan Givens returning in a “Justified” spin-off is about the only revival I’ve ever been pumped for.

#Justified Team Reunites to Develop Elmore Leonard Novel at FX, Timothy Olyphant Rumored to Return as Raylan Givens (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/HYT5zwzvCf — Variety (@Variety) March 17, 2021

Having said all of that, I’m sure “CSI: Vegas” will draw huge ratings, which is exactly why CBS is bringing it back. It’s just the nature of the beast.