REPORT: Colt McCoy Signs With The Arizona Cardinals

Colt McCoy is reportedly headed to Arizona.

According to Adam Schefter, the veteran journeyman quarterback is headed to the Cardinals on a one-year deal. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He’ll now be Kyler Murray’s backup after spending last season with the Giants and several seasons before that in Washington.

Veteran NFL QB Colt McCoy is signing a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 31, 2021

This is a bit of an interesting signing for Arizona. What is it about McCoy that makes Arizona think he can run the offense like Kyler Murray?

Murray is a freak of nature athlete. He’s incredibly mobile, has a great arm and can make just about any play you want.

I’m not trying to knock Colt McCoy, but that’s not really his game.

Having said that, it is awesome McCoy is still hanging around the NFL. The man just always finds a way to get another deal.

He’s one of the most legendary quarterbacks in Texas history, and he’s managed to earn nearly $20 million in the NFL, despite never being a serious starter.

You can’t hate a guy making his cash.

Hopefully, the Cardinals will never have to even find out if he can run the offense because everyone wants to see Kyler remain as healthy as possible.