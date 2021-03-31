REPORT: Netflix Is Spending More Than $400 Million For The Rights To Two ‘Knives Out’ Sequels

Netflix is reportedly spending a staggering amount of cash for the rights to make two “Knives Out” sequels.

According to Deadline, the streaming giant will spend more than $400 million for the rights to the sequels to the hit movie with Daniel Craig. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Craig will return as Benoit Blanc and Rian Johnson will return as the director. The deal is believed to be one of the biggest in the history of streaming, according to the same report.

That is simply a staggering amount of money. That’s the kind of money that moves the scale in a way that’s hard to describe.

In case you were curious how much money Netflix has to spend, the answer is a ton.

The streaming giant is spending $400 million for the rights to two movies! It’s a mind-boggling amount of cash.

Of course, the first film was an absolute hit. Once you find rich resources, you do whatever you can to secure the mining rights.

That’s exactly what Netflix has done with the sequels.