Man Convicted For Trying To Have Sex With Pregnant 12-Year-Old Who Was Actually An Undercover Cop

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman Reporter
A Florida man was convicted of trying to entice a pregnant 12-year-old child to have sex, authorities announced Tuesday.

Sanjay Lama, 32, faces a minimum of 10 years and up-to-life in prison and potential life supervised release, the Florida Department of Justice (DOJ) announced Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘All I Want Is To Continue To Be Your Child Molestor’: 33-Year-Old Arrested For Sex With Minor)

Lama, a citizen of Nepal who was legally living in Florida, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2019, in Jacksonville and has a hearing scheduled for July 19, 2021, according to the DOJ.

Lama contacted an FBI agent posing as a pregnant 12-year-old while using the screen name “Awesome_Jack,” according to the DOJ. Lama and the agent had multiple conversations using an app to meet others online for sex. He sent the agent 160 text messages detailing his desire to meet the “child” to engage in sexual activity and described in detail what he wanted to “perform on the ‘child.'”

Lama went to work and later drove to a location in a shopping center where he was supposed to meet the “child.” Lama planned to take the girl to a nearby residence for sex, according to the DOJ. When he arrived, FBI agents apprehended him.