Woman Pulls Out A Handgun During Altercation With Skateboarder In Crazy Video

Police are searching for a pair of women after an altercation with a skateboarder in Maryland.

According to the Montgomery Police Department, a "male juvenile victim" was carving it up on a skateboard when things went south with a car that was passing by.

In a video shared by the police, two women exit the vehicle and one produces a handgun. At one point of the altercation, she appeared to have it right at the guy's chest. The second woman is being accused of arming her. Police haven't found the suspects at this time.

You can watch the insane video below.

Once these people are identified, I can't stress enough how much I hope the court system throws the book at them.

I'm a very pro-gun guy. I think guns are awesome, and I encourage people to learn how to use them.

You know what I’m not for? I’m not for breaking the law and using weapons as a form of intimidation. If you don’t like a guy skateboarding, then call the police.

If you think there’s a problem, then stay in your car until help arrives. You know what you don’t do? You don’t draw a handgun on a guy skateboarding and put it to his chest.

We 100% can’t tolerate this kind of behavior.

If you pull out a gun during an altercation and it’s not 100% justified, then you deserve whatever might be coming your way. It’s that simple. There can’t be middle ground. Guns are a tool, and when you abuse that tool, you have to pay a price.

Hopefully, the police are able to locate these individuals and deal with them accordingly.