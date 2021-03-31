‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Episodes Removed From Air ‘Due To Insensitivities’

Nickelodeon revealed two “SpongeBob SquarePants” episodes are no longer in rotation on the network Tuesday, CNN reported.

The episodes were both removed due to “insensitivities,” according to the outlet.

One episode, titled “Kwarantined Crab,” features a virus-like story. A health inspector comes to the “Krusty Krab” restaurant and puts all the customers in quarantine after finding a case of the “clam flu.” (RELATED: Six Dr. Seuss Books Deemed ‘Racist’ Will Cease To Be Published)

The episode “was never put on the schedule to be sensitive to the pandemic outbreak last year,” spokesperson David Bittler told The New York Times.

The other episode, titled “Mid-Life Crustacean,” was removed back in 2018. In the episode, Mr. Krabs joins SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star on a night out. The trio ends up breaking into a woman’s home and stealing a pair of her underwear.

The episode was removed “following a standards review in which [Nickelodeon] determined some story elements were not kid-appropriate.”

This isn’t the first time major networks have tried to remove content due to alleged insensitivities.

A book from the “Captain Underpants” series was removed from shelves in March due to “passive racism.”

“We recognize that this book perpetuates passive racism. We are deeply sorry for this serious mistake,” Scholastic said in a statement, as previously reported. “Scholastic has removed the book from our websites, stopped fulfillment of any orders (domestically or abroad), contacted our retail partners to explain why this book is no longer available, and sought a return of all inventory.”

Pepe Le Pew was also removed from the upcoming “Space Jam” movie.