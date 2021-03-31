Public Middle School Teacher Charged With Possessing Child Pornography

A teacher at a public middle school in Maryland was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Montgomery County Police Department.

Kevin Bremerman, 35, was arrested Wednesday after investigators with a warrant searched his residence earlier in the week. Police say they found numerous videos and photographs of child pornography on Bremerton’s mobile phone, according to the department’s statement.

35yo Kevin Bremerman of Damascus was charged w/ 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bremerman worked as a teacher at a Montgomery County middle school in Germantown. These offenses do NOT involve students For additional details, visit: https://t.co/tyih13JGhI pic.twitter.com/7lFPNY5ejO — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) March 31, 2021

Germantown is located roughly 19 miles northwest of Bethesda.

Bremerman is a teacher at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown, and previously worked at Goshen Elementary School in Gaithersburg from 2017 until 2020, the Bethesda Beat reported.

Goshen Elementary School Principal Stephanie Dinga reportedly said in a letter that Bremerman had worked at Bar-T and KidsCo, which offers before and after school programs and summer camps for children.

Police said they began their investigation into Bremerman after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a tip from an phone messaging app that a user of that app was possibly uploading child pornography.

No students at the middle school Bremerman taught at were involved in his suspected offenses, according to police.

A Montgomery County Public Schools spokesperson said Bremerman was placed on administrative leave, according to the Bethesda Beat.

Roberto Clemente Middle School Principal Jeffrey Brown said in a letter that the school system is “fully cooperating with law enforcement,” the Bethesda Beat reported.

“These charges are deeply troubling and are a violation of the core values of our school and school system. This behavior does not reflect the principles of MCPS or our community and it will not be tolerated,” Brown wrote.