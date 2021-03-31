Here Are All The 2022 Candidates Donald Trump Has Endorsed

Campaigns for 2022 are just getting started, but former President Donald Trump is already working to shape the Republican field.

Here is everyone the 45th president has endorsed so far.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders: Governor of Arkansas

Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced her plans to run for the governor of Arkansas on January 25, and Trump gave her his endorsement the same day. (RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Run For Governor In Arkansas)

Sanders has a long and positive history with Trump, having served as his White House press secretary from 2017 to 2019.

Jerry Moran: Senator, Arkansas

Trump’s second endorsement of the 2022 campaign season is Jerry Moran, the Republican incumbent senator from Arkansas. He was the first member of Congress to receive an endorsement from the former president.

Moran voted with most Republican senators to acquit Trump of his impeachment charge of inciting the pro-Trump storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Tim Scott: Senator, South Carolina

Trump gave Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott his “complete and total endorsement” on March 2. Scott voted in unison with the former president 91 percent of the time through Trump’s four years in office.

Scott has said that his re-election run in 2022 will be his last election.

John Boozman: Senator, Arkansas

Trump announced his endorsement for Republican Arkansas Sen. John Boozman on March 8.

INBOX: Trump’s Endorsement of Senator John Boozman pic.twitter.com/HzOWJSn68E — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) March 9, 2021

“Senator John Boozman is a great fighter for the people of Arkansas. He is tough on Crime, strong on the Border, a great supporter of our Military and our Vets, and fights for our farmers every day. He supports our Second Amendment and has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Trump said in a statement.

John Kennedy: Senator, Louisiana:

Trump announced his endorsement for Republican Louisiana Sen. John Kennedy on March 4.

“John Kennedy of the Great State of Louisiana is a spectacular Senator and person. He is a tireless advocate for the people of his State, and stands strongly with the forgotten men and women of our Country. Strong on Energy Independence, the Military, our great Vets and the Border,” Trump said in the statement at the time.

Max Miller: Representative, Ohio-16

Max Miller is the first Republican challenger to receive an endorsement from Trump for 2022. He is running in a Republican primary to unseat incumbent Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was one of 10 Republicans in the House to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment, which charged him with inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol. Several Republican Senators also broke with Trump and voted to convict him on the impeachment charge, but Trump has not announced endorsements for any challengers.

This list will be updated as Trump announces new endorsements.