UCLA Students Party Hard After The Bruins Punch A Ticket To The Final Four

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; The UCLA Bruins celebrate after beating the Michigan Wolverines in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
UCLA students raged Tuesday night after the Bruins upset Michigan to make the Final Four.

Nobody gave the Bruins much of a chance in March Madness, but they’re now just 40 minutes of great basketball away from playing for a national title. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

 

How did students react? Well, they reacted as you’d expect college students to react. They went absolutely wild.

I love everything about this. When your team makes the Final Four, you have to cut loose. Those are the rules.

I didn’t make them, but we must abide by them. It’s simply the nature of college basketball. If you don’t go wild after making the Final Four, then you’re not a real fan.

I’ve participated in two Final Four riots during my time in Madison, and both were awesome. A sports riot isn’t malicious or dangerous. Everyone is just drunk and really happy.

It’s a celebration, and UCLA fans got to experience it for the first time in more than a decade Tuesday night.

Get after it, UCLA! Get after it!

