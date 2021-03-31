UCLA Students Party Hard After The Bruins Punch A Ticket To The Final Four

UCLA students raged Tuesday night after the Bruins upset Michigan to make the Final Four.

Nobody gave the Bruins much of a chance in March Madness, but they're now just 40 minutes of great basketball away from playing for a national title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA Men’s Basketball (@uclambb)

How did students react? Well, they reacted as you’d expect college students to react. They went absolutely wild.

The party is on in Westwood after UCLA makes its first Final Four in 13 years pic.twitter.com/yTXSxWqHvM — BroBible (@BroBible) March 31, 2021

I love everything about this. When your team makes the Final Four, you have to cut loose. Those are the rules.

I didn’t make them, but we must abide by them. It’s simply the nature of college basketball. If you don’t go wild after making the Final Four, then you’re not a real fan.

I’ve participated in two Final Four riots during my time in Madison, and both were awesome. A sports riot isn’t malicious or dangerous. Everyone is just drunk and really happy.

It’s a celebration, and UCLA fans got to experience it for the first time in more than a decade Tuesday night.

The fire has grown even larger as UCLA students celebrate the Final Four birth pic.twitter.com/CpC54KBMtk — BroBible (@BroBible) March 31, 2021

Get after it, UCLA! Get after it!

