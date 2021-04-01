‘Boy Meets World’ Actress Turned Porn Star Maitland Ward Reportedly Heading Back To TV

“Boy Meets World” actress Maitland Ward is reportedly returning to the television screen after making a move to the adult film world.

Ward is starring in and producing the upcoming comedy series “The Big Time,” according to an article published Thursday by the New York Post. Ward made the shift into the porn industry in 2019. While she is starring in a mainstream show, she doesn’t plan on leaving the porn industry completely.

Maitland Ward Signs on as Producer/Star of New TV Sitcom https://t.co/H9phmgWG5u @MaitlandWard pic.twitter.com/v3TygDfNrE — AVN Media Network (@AVNMediaNetwork) March 30, 2021

“I want to slay both industries,” Ward told the New York Post. “I love and embrace both. Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power. When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Says Fans Are Supportive Of Her Transition To Porn)

Ward claimed working in the porn industry gave her back her “acting career.”

“When people always say, ‘Oh porn’s going to ruin you. You’ll never be seen by mainstream again. Nobody will ever want to hire you and porn will ruin it,'” Ward said. “It’s given me my acting career back. It really has.”

NBC star Brett Azar is joining Ward on the show, which will begin filming this coming May in New York, the New York Post reported. “The Big Time” will follow a former adult film actress who was given the task of saving “a waning film studio on the brink of collapse,” the New York Post reported.