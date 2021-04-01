Brightbulb Favorites: Check Out These Lawn, Patio & Garden Items Our Readers Love

With spring right on our doorstep, it’s time we start to think about sprucing up our lawns, patios, and backyards. However, with the outdoor tool, decor, and furniture market being so expansive, it can seem difficult to decide which products are worthy of your purchase. That’s why we’ve selected some of our reader’s favorite outdoor items. Be sure to check them out below:

Mosquitoes and other bugs can be pesky during summer nights. The Flowtron will not contaminate any insects. They will simply fall to the ground and be reabsorbed back into nature. This lantern uses UV lights so the bugs will be instantly attracted to it. Plus, it even offers security lighting on dark nights! This maintenance-free product is one you must have for your backyard this year. Did I mention it’s manufactured in the USA?

Get it here for just $45.09!

This pressure washer is a #1 best seller on Amazon. It can clean almost anything: campers, RV’s, patios, driveways, houses, boats, decks, and more. This pressure washing kit comes with everything you need to get started, including two removable detergent tanks, a high-pressure hose and adapter, an extension wand, a 35-foot power cord, five spray tips, and a cleaning tool.

Get it here for only $156.94!

These warm white LED lights will line any patio, driveway, or walkways to create an inviting ambiance. These lights can withstand any weather conditions: snow, rain, sleet, extreme heat, humidity, and more.

Get it here for just $65.99!

This outdoor storage container has a decorative wicker pattern that will blend in with any backyard or patio theme. It’s made from water-resistant polyresin, making it extremely durable yet functional. Whether you want to store your pool toys, gardening tools, or sports equipment, this storage container can do it all.

Get it here for only $153.07!

During the warmer months, hedges, bushes, and shrubs can get unruly. Therefore, if you want to keep your yard looking kempt, trimming is the only option. This cordless hedge trimmer is listed as an Amazon Choice Product, meaning this is a highly-rated product at a reasonable price. Using its dual-action blade technology, it cuts twice as many hedges in the same amount of time, compared to other Black + Decker models.

Get it here for only $124.99!

What’s better than a firepit on a spring or summer night? This firepit has an extra deep design that provides you with plenty of space to get a solid fire burning. The most important part of this firepit is the included spark cover. With this, you won’t have to worry about sparks flying up and catching on clothes, patio furniture, etc. Plus this firepit is sleek and modern, it will surely impress your friends and family.

Get it here for just $119.75!

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.