Britney Spears’ Dad Wants Pop Star To Pay $2 Million Of His Legal Fees Amid Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears’ dad petitioned for the pop star to pay roughly $2 million of his legal fees.

A document filed by Jamie Spears requested Britney pay the compensation to the conservator and attorneys for conservator plus reimbursement of costs, Entertainment Tonight reported Wednesday.

Britney’s lawyer plans to file a petition to make Jodi Montgomery the pop star’s permanent conservator during the upcoming April 27 hearing, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Britney Spears Cried ‘For 2 Weeks’ After The Hulu Doc Dropped, Says She’s Always Been ‘Embarrassed’ By The Media)

The “Oops I Did It Again” musician’s father was named her conservator back in 2008 following a very public mental breakdown. Britney has since spent time in therapy and mental health facilities.

A judge extended Jamie’s role as Britney’s conservator through Sept. 3, 2021. Montgomery had temporarily taken over Jamie’s role back in 2019. In August, Britney requested that she be made the permanent conservator. That petition was rejected and Jamie’s role stayed the same.

A judge ruled in February that Jamie and Bessemer Trust would have equal power over the pop star’s finances.