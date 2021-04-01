Golfer Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims Announce Engagement

Pro golfer Brooks Koepka and Jena Sims are officially engaged.

“Forever is no joke,” Sims captioned her announcement as an April Fool’s Day pun in a Thursday Instagram post.

Biggest takeaways from the Brooks Koepka Jena Sims engagement: -they’re both sneakers on the beach people

-Koepka’s Givenchy shirt sells for $520 pic.twitter.com/g50k3XeMeF — By The Flagstick (@ByTheFlagstick) April 1, 2021

“We’ve been sitting on some exciting news,” Sims wrote in her Instagram stories, according to Golfweek. Sims went on to reveal that Koepka had proposed to her on March 3. (RELATED: Brooks Koepka Drops F-Bomb On Live TV During The Charles Schwab Challenge)

Sims and Koepka met at the 2015 masters, the actress told Golf Digest.

“We met at the 2015 Masters,” Sims said during a previous interview.

“And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect. We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’ It was cool. We hadn’t dated since then. We were just friends at that point.”

Sims had the opportunity to spend time on tour with Koepka in 2019.

“I’m pretty lucky that my actual job isn’t a 9 to 5, so it really gives me flexibility to go out and watch Brooks,” she told Golf Digest. “This week, I had an audition in the city, so I was able to go watch Brooks … But it’s nice. I love being able to support Brooks and watch him because he’s so talented. It’s so much fun to watch him.”