Demi Lovato Reportedly Recreated Her Overdose In Music Video For ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Musician Demi Lovato reportedly recreated her overdose in the music video for her song “Dancing With The Devil.”

Behind-the-scenes photos obtained and published Wednesday by Entertainment Weekly show just how far Lovato went for the recreation.

Check them out:

The photos show Lovato at a bar, on a gurney and in a hospital bed. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says Her Drug Addiction Saved Her Life)

The details Lovato put into the video are intense. She’s even wearing a green jacket similar to the one she was wearing on the night of her overdose in 2018, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“Sometimes being descriptive can be triggering, but that’s the sad, sad truth of how dark it can get,” Lovato told Entertainment Weekly about her decision to recreate the overdose. “That’s important to give people, too.”

This kind of seems like she’s taking it a little too far. I love Lovato and I do really love most of the work she produces, but recreating her overdose? I’m not sure that’s the way I would have gone with something like this.

I’m just thinking about all the people that have struggled with drug addiction before or experienced one themselves. I guess they don’t have to watch it.

Lovato previously opened up about her experience and claimed she was left with “brain damage” after her overdose. The musician reportedly suffered three strokes and a heart attack, as previously reported.

“I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato shared, as previously reported. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision.”

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me if I ever get into a dark place again,” Lovato said. “I”m grateful for those reminders, but I’m also … so grateful I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing.”