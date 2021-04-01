‘Divorced From … Reality’: Arizona Governor Says Biden Admin Emboldens Drug Cartels At Border, Demands Action

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said criminals are manipulating the chaos wrought by the border crisis to promote human and drug trafficking in the United States.

The governor appeared on “The Faulkner Focus” on Wednesday to demand assistance from the Biden administration regarding the “migrant surge” at the border, Fox News reported.

“We have a real crisis at our Southern Border. The Biden administration has to take action. These drug cartels are taking complete advantage of the miscommunication that is happening out of the Biden White House,” Ducey said. “And what is happening is they’re celebrating by exploiting these kids and the drug cartels, the human trafficking, the sex trafficking is all part of this migrant surge. So we need action at the border.” (RELATED: Rep. Ocasio-Cortez Says It’s Wrong To Use The Word ‘Surge’ When Talking About Border Crisis Because Children ‘Are Not Insurgents’)

Border Patrol agents have reported there has been a significant influx of criminals recently, according to the New York Post.

Crossing our Borders Within the copious amounts of groups being encountered in #RGV, a Salvadoran man with a prior conviction for murder was discovered. FYTD RGV agents have arrested over 861 criminal aliens, to include 63 gang members and 92 sex offenders.#CrossingOurBorders pic.twitter.com/9MKD9cYPI1 — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) March 27, 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol released a statement on March 4 that said they were already on pace to eclipse the total number of sex offenders arrested this fiscal year compared to last year.

“The Border Patrol and CBP need support. Our county sheriffs need support. And the Biden administration has been completely divorced from the reality that is happening at the Southern border,” Ducey said. “It would be nice if President [Joe] Biden, Vice President [Kamala] Harris or [Homeland Security] Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas would come see us in Arizona.”