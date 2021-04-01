Gas Station Customer Brings A Gun To A Knife Robbery, Gets Free Breakfast

An Alaska man stopped an armed robbery at a gas station Friday by pointing his pistol at the suspect.

Nick Moore, the patron, was waiting in line at the Holiday gas station while buying his breakfast when the suspect, 17, walked in with a knife, KTVF reported.

An Alaska man got a free breakfast after he stopped a robbery attempt at a gas station in Fairbanks. https://t.co/DYHbeWVpkW — Alaska’s News Source (@AKNewsNow) March 31, 2021

Moore told KTVF he had an “inkling” of what was about to transpire. The suspect then told employees he was going to rob the store, the local news outlet reported.

“I put my stuff on the counter, snuck out the door, ran to my car, grabbed my pistol and came back up to the door,” Moore told KTVF. “He just turned to look at me. I racked my slide on my pistol and pointed it at him and he put his hands up.”

Alaska State Troopers arrested the suspect and charged him with first-degree attempted robbery and third-degree assault, according to KTVF.

Moore told KTVF he was not going to use his gun, but is glad he had his pistol with him.

“They’re a shield against thieves, a deterrent against most crimes if people if people know that your establishment could be armed or people in that establishment could be armed,” Moore said. (RELATED: POLL: Over Three-Fourths Of Americans Believe The Constitution Protects Gun Rights)

Moore told KTVF the employees bought him his breakfast.