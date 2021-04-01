Watch The Latest Trailer For HBO’s New Limited Series ‘Mare of Easttown’

HBO recently released another trailer for “Mare of Easttown” with Kate Winslet, and it looks great.

The plot of the mini-series, according to HBO’s press site, is as follows:

This limited series stars Winslet as Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her. MARE OF EASTTOWN is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present.

For fans of mysterious shows, I think it’s safe to say that “Mare of Easttown” is going to generate a ton of interest. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give the latest preview a watch below.

I’m very intrigued by “Mare of Easttown.” It’s not a secret at all that Kate Winslet is one of the most talented actresses that we’ve seen over the past couple decades.

We’re talking about the woman who was the face of “Titanic” back in the 1990s. She’s a bonafide star by any and all metrics.

Now, she’s taking her talents to HBO for a limited mystery serious about a small town with dark things to cover up.

If that doesn’t interest you, then I don’t know what to say. I live for this kind of content. Feed it to me!

I’m also a big fan of Evan Peters ever since his early days on “American Horror Story.” HBO has put together one hell of a lineup, and I can’t wait to find out what it’s all about April 18. Make sure to check it out on HBO and HBO Max!