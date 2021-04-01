Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Daughter She’s ‘Swooned A Lot’ Over Women As They Talk About Being Attracted To Females

Jada Pinkett Smith told her daughter, Willow Smith, that she’s “swooned a lot” over women as the two talked about being sexually attracted to females.

“I’ve had my fair share of swooning and being like, ‘Oh my God, she’s so beautiful,'” Willow shared during the Facebook show “Red Table Talk.” The comments were noted by Page Six in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Her ‘TMI Moment’ Regarding Porn)

“She’s so talented,” she added. “I don’t feel like I’ve been in love with a woman just yet, but I definitely feel like it could happen because I’ve had very strong feelings for women before.”

Jada Pinkett Smith and daughter Willow reveal they have both been attracted to women in the past https://t.co/nMyB8yJZ5y — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 1, 2021

The wife of actor Will Smith admitted she “swooned a lot” over other women when she was in her twenties. (RELATED: Will Smith In The Trailer For Netflix’s Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Bright’)

“Two times I’ve been infatuated with a woman,” the actress added.

It comes after Will and Jada’s daughter had previously shared she doesn’t believe in monogamy but did believe in polygamy, the outlet noted.

“Monogamy, I feel — this is just personally, just for me — I feel actually inhibits you from learning those skills of evolving past those feelings of insecurity,” Willow explained. “Just jealousy, you know what I mean.”

“I would definitely want one man, one woman,” she added. “I feel like I could be polyfidelitous with those two people.”

“I feel like if I were to find two people of the different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more,” Smith’s daughter continued.

Jada and Will tied the knot in 1997 and went on to have two children, Willow and Jaden.