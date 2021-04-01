Ja’Marr Chase Runs A 4.38 40 At His Pro Day

Former LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase lit it up at his pro day Wednesday.

The electric receiver and soon-to-be first round pick ran a 4.38 40 during his pro day in front of NFL scouts, and that’s a blazing fast speed. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, but I think he’s made it crystal clear that he’s as great as ever. Running a 4.38 40 is simply outrageous.

That’s the kind of speed you got back in the day with Calvin Johnson. Trust me, it’s not a mystery why Chase will likely go in the top 10.

Receivers like him are few and far between. When you find one, you do whatever it takes to lock them up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ja’Marr Chase (@lahjay10_)

Seeing as how the Bengals are picking at five, you have to wonder if Cincinnati will pull the trigger on reuniting Joe Burrow with his former teammate.

He’d be a great weapon for the young NFL passer.

LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase says he has spoken to the #Bengals, who are picking at No. 5. On the possibility of reuniting with Joe Burrow: “If we go back together, we will try to do nothing but get back our chemistry and have some more fun.” pic.twitter.com/IandvhjxM9 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 31, 2021

We’ll find out April 29 when the draft kicks off where Chase will land. One team is going to get a very talented player.