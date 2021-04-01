Joe Biden Says It’s Not ‘Right’ Or ‘Fair’ Female Soccer Players Make Less Money Than Men

President Joe Biden wants male and female soccer players to be paid the same.

Everyone who follows sports knows that male athletes almost always make substantially more money than their female counterparts. Why? Men’s sports print money, and women’s sports usually don’t. However, Biden wants everything to be equal! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

US Soccer’s Megan Rapinoe at the White House: “I’ve been disrespected and dismissed because I am a woman. I’ve been told that I don’t deserve any more than less because I am a woman. Despite all the wins, I’m still paid less than men who do the same job that I do.” pic.twitter.com/QC7N2g4OJp — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

“The idea that women soccer players are getting paid so much less than the men, I don’t think it’s right. I don’t think it’s fair,” Biden said during a Wednesday night interview on ESPN when talking about the women’s national team making less money than the men.

I will never understand people who say male and female athletes should be treated the same financially. It makes no sense to me.

This isn’t even a political issue. It’s simple economics. If you want to make a ton of money, then you have to generate large amounts of revenue.

The men’s national team from 2015 through 2019 generated nearly $11 million more than the women, according to the Washington Post.

On top of that, the men’s World Cup generated nearly $6 billion in revenue. The women? Well, the women’s World Cup is believed to generate $131 million, according to Forbes.

The numbers speak for themselves.

Even outside of soccer, the idea we need to be equal is ludicrous. You know why LeBron James makes the money he does?

Because he does things on a basketball court people will pay a lot of money to see. Nobody wants to watch layups and jump balls. They want to see monster dunks.

Even Shaq thinks it’s time for the WNBA to lower the rim.

Candace Parker wasn’t into Shaq’s suggestion that the WNBA should lower the rim so that players could dunk “It’s coming…My next child will be drop step dunking” pic.twitter.com/5tVkRJ3Nb4 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 17, 2021

Finally, we know women can make tons of money when they take over a sport. Need proof of that fact? Look no further than Ronda Rousey.

When she was at the top of her game in the UFC, she was printing money because people were willing to buy PPVs to watch her fight.

It had nothing to do with sex. It was 100% about the money.

UFC’s Ronda Rousey 2015: “I think that how much you get paid should have something to do with how much money you bring in. I’m the highest paid fighter not because Dana wanted to do something nice for the ladies. They do it because I bring in the highest numbers.”#EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/R4b2ChbY2Z — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 24, 2021

This discussion has zero to do with politics or sex. It is solely about the cash. If the women’s World Cup makes $6 billion, then pay them like the men. Otherwise, stop making this an issue.