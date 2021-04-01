Kylie Jenner Donates $500,000 To Project For Teens Fighting Cancer

Kylie Jenner donated $500,000 to Teen Cancer America to help build a lounge for teens fighting cancer.

“We are excited to announce the completion of a new Teen Cancer Lounge with @VUMCchildren and support from @KylieJenner [and] @HarryHudson,” Teen Cancer America tweeted. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday, along with pictures of the new lounge at the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville.

“The space was uniquely designed for teen cancer patients, and Harry gave patients a sneak peek during a virtual visit to #SeacrestStudios,” the post added.

The new teen lounge is equipped with Wi-Fi, video games, a big screen TV and a meditation room, E! News reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Kylie Jenner Wants People To Stop Talking About How Much Money She Has Following Forbes Report)

Jenner previously thanked her followers for helping to make the contribution happen and talked about how she was inspired to help because of her friend, Harry Hudson, a cancer survivor who was also involved in making the project a reality. (RELATED: Kylie Jenner Lands At Top Of Forbes’ Highest-Paid Celebrities List Despite Accusations She’s Not A Billionaire)

“Teen Cancer America is an incredible organization, and I’m so blessed that I was introduced to it through Harry [Hudson],” a statement from the 23-year-old reality star read. “It’s been an incredible process to see this come to life, and I send well wishes to all patients and their families.”

The cosmetics founder made the donation back in 2017 when Jenner announced she would be donating $500,000 from the sales of one of her Kylie Cosmetics lines to the organization on her birthday, the outlet noted.

“I wanted to say a huge thank you to everyone for helping me raise money for Teen Cancer America,” Kylie wrote at the time. “I am donating $500,000 from sales of my birthday collection and this donation will help improve the lives of teens and young adults with cancer. Thank you all for helping me make a difference.”