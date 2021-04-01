Marine Gives His Officer Son His First Salute In Emotional Viral Video

A pair of Marines have gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by James LaPorta, Marine Master Sgt. Michael Fisher gave his son his first salute upon the young man commissioning as a second lieutenant.

If you have a heart, then this video should be more than enough to melt it.

.@USMC Master Sgt. Michael Fisher gives his son his first salute upon commissioning as a second lieutenant. A significant moment if you look at the racial diversity within the officer corps of the U.S. military. pic.twitter.com/qXpxOlZ528 — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) March 30, 2021

Outside of LaPorta trying to make the salute a racial issue, everything about that video was awesome and represents why America is such a great country.

Every father wants their children to do better than they have. It’s the default setting for parents.

This is a significant moment regardless of anyone’s skin color. This is a beautiful and inspiring moment between a father and his son. Gotta love it. https://t.co/1ZAt8bUpSx — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) April 1, 2021

Michael Fisher’s an enlisted man and his son is now an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his son commissioning as an officer, he had the honor of giving the man he raised his first salute.

If that doesn’t warm your heart, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

I always get teary-eyed watching these — Brandon Neely (@BrandonTXNeely) March 30, 2021

Props to both men for reminding us all how great this country can be when we’re at our best.