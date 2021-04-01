Editorial

Marine Gives His Officer Son His First Salute In Emotional Viral Video

First Salute Video (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/JimLaPorta/status/1377021827751555072)

A pair of Marines have gone viral for all the right reasons.

In a video tweeted by James LaPorta, Marine Master Sgt. Michael Fisher gave his son his first salute upon the young man commissioning as a second lieutenant. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you have a heart, then this video should be more than enough to melt it.

Outside of LaPorta trying to make the salute a racial issue, everything about that video was awesome and represents why America is such a great country.

Every father wants their children to do better than they have. It’s the default setting for parents.

Michael Fisher’s an enlisted man and his son is now an officer in the United States Marine Corps. Upon his son commissioning as an officer, he had the honor of giving the man he raised his first salute.

If that doesn’t warm your heart, then you might want to check to make sure you still have a pulse.

Props to both men for reminding us all how great this country can be when we’re at our best.