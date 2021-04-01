Nationals Vs. Mets Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

The MLB didn’t even make it through opening day without a postponement because of coronavirus.

According to a statement from the MLB, the Nationals/Mets game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues.

MLB statement: Tonight’s scheduled game between the Nationals and the Mets at Nationals Park has been postponed because of ongoing contact tracing involving members of the Nationals organization. Out of an abundance of caution, the game will not be made up on Friday. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 1, 2021

Well, we didn’t even make it through the first day of the MLB season without a major issue because of coronavirus.

It’s an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet. Yes, we’re making great progress but we clearly have a bit more of the war to fight.

#Mets #Nationals had a schedueled off-day on Friday, but the teams will not play the opener that day either. MLB plan is to be cautious in part because easier makeups with teams being division rivals/close proximity — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) April 1, 2021

Now, some in the media are almost certainly going to paint a picture of doom and gloom thanks to the game scheduled for today being called off.

Ignore them at all costs. Sports have been doing well for the most part lately. We finished the NFL season, crowned a national champion in college football and the Final Four starts Saturday.

One hiccup doesn’t ruin all of our progress.

We’re going to be just fine! That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!