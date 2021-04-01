Nationals Vs. Mets Postponed Because Of Coronavirus

Editorial

The MLB didn’t even make it through opening day without a postponement because of coronavirus.

According to a statement from the MLB, the Nationals/Mets game scheduled for Thursday has been postponed because of coronavirus issues. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, we didn’t even make it through the first day of the MLB season without a major issue because of coronavirus.

It’s an unfortunate reminder that we’re not out of the woods just yet. Yes, we’re making great progress but we clearly have a bit more of the war to fight.

Now, some in the media are almost certainly going to paint a picture of doom and gloom thanks to the game scheduled for today being called off.

Ignore them at all costs. Sports have been doing well for the most part lately. We finished the NFL season, crowned a national champion in college football and the Final Four starts Saturday.

One hiccup doesn’t ruin all of our progress.

 

We’re going to be just fine! That’s a guarantee you can take to the bank!