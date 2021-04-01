Michael Strahan Getting Rid Of The Gap Between His Teeth Was An Idiotic April Fools’ Day Prank That Started In March

Michael Strahan is the proud owner of one of the dumbest April Fools’ Day pranks ever done.

The TV star has been all over the news because he released a video Tuesday about getting the gap between his teeth fixed. Obviously, people were very happy for him!

Well, it turns out the situation was fraudulent because he revealed Thursday that it was all an April Fool’s joke, which started in the wrong month.

Congrats, Strahan! You now own one of the dumbest pranks I’ve ever seen when it comes to April Fools’ Day.

You can’t start an April Fools’ Day prank in March, go a couple days without saying anything and then call it a prank April 1.

That’s not how any of this works.

If we follow Strahan’s logic, we can just do whatever we want all year, and then when April Fools’ Day rolls around, it’s all just a prank!

Yeah, it doesn’t work that way, friends. It doesn’t work that way at all.

I should have trusted my gut when I first saw the video. I should have known it was an April Fools’ Day prank, but I thought there was no way anyone would start one in March. Well, I was very wrong!