Satanist Murderer Writes Letter To News Outlet Saying He Killed This Prolific Serial Killer In Jail

An inmate who shared a cell with Roger Kibbe — the serial killer known as the “I-5 Strangler” — confessed to murdering Kibbe in a letter written to The Mercury News.

Jason Budrow, 40, wrote in a five-page letter that he spent months “grooming” Kibbe for murder at California’s Mule Creek State Prison. Budrow admitted he strangled the serial killer using “a triangle choke hold” in February, according to The Mercury News. As a result of the murder, he now believes Kibbe’s victims’ souls “have been released from the possession of their killer and I pray that they now rest in peace.”

Budrow said he committed the murder because he wanted to be housed in a cell by himself, but as he learned more about Kibbe, the planned murder became “a mission for avenging” the serial killer’s victims, The Mercury News reported.

Budrow is a convicted murderer and serving a life sentence without parole, according to The Mercury News. He has also professed himself to be a Satanist and has the number “666” tattooed above his right eye.

This was not the first time Budrow used the press to announce a crime.

In 2010, Budrow told a Press-Enterprise reporter he strangled 48-year-old Margret Dalton because she was a police informant. He would later be convicted and sentenced to life in prison for her murder. (RELATED: The Most Prolific Serial Killer In US History Dead At 80)

Budrow wrote he’s not concerned about his punishment for murdering Kibbe, adding that he is now housed in a cell by himself, according to The Mercury News.