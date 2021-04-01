Nick Saban Says Offensive Coaches In College Football Are Like The Taliban And Al-Qaida

Alabama football coach Nick Saban had an epic line about how he views offensive coaches at the college level.

Saban is a former defensive back, and it’s not a secret at all that he’s a defensive expert. What does he think about modern coaches speeding the game up? He thinks they’re like terrorists. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The seven-time national champion said the following in a video tweeted Thursday by @JamesALight:

You guys are all part of the Taliban, man. Alright, you’re a part of Al-Qaeda. You have changed our game and made it so hard to play defense for all of us poor defensive guys. I can’t sit in church without shaking my leg. My hands start shaking because I’m worried about what you guys are going to do next. So, I do respect you, but I still think you’re part of the Taliban.

You can watch the awesome video below.

Nick Saban’s message to the offensive coaches of America ???????? pic.twitter.com/IFYKbF5Mb4 — James Light (@JamesALight) April 1, 2021

That has to be the most relaxed that I’ve ever seen Nick Saban in my life. He’s out here cracking jokes about coaches being terrorists.

Folks, if Nick Saban is out here making jokes and it’s the start of April, then he must be feeling very confident about the team he has for the upcoming season.

That’s very bad news for the rest of the college football world.

I also love that Nick Saban views his opponents as terrorists. That’s the kind of mindset that will put seven rings on your fingers.

That’s the kind of mindset that makes you the most feared man in college football.

Never change, Saban! Never change!