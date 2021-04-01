4 Dead, Including A Child, In California Shooting, Police Say

Four people are dead after a shooting Wednesday at an office complex in Orange, California, according to officials.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. when officers from Orange Police Department responded to a call of shots fired at 202 W. Lincoln Avenue.

Responding officers were shot at and “located multiple victims at the scene including fatalities,” Orange Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. The department said an officer involved shooting occurred but did not specify what that meant.

An armored vehicle and fire truck parked near the scene of a fatal shooting on Orange, near Lincoln and Glassell. On scene with @TheChalkOutline and @joshpcain reporting for @ocregister pic.twitter.com/wLxiIqULOS — Eric Anthony Licas (@EricLicas) April 1, 2021

Orange Police Lt. Jennifer Amat confirmed in a press conference there were four fatalities, including a child. There was an additional victim who was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition, Amat said. (RELATED: Several Shot Outside Philadelphia Sports Bar)

A man who lives in a nearby apartment told KTLA he and his wife were on their way to get dinner when officers told them there was an active shooter.

“It’s terrifying” he said, noting he heard “seven to 10 gunshots within a couple seconds” before he saw a woman dead on the ground.

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the incident “horrifying and heartbreaking,” in a tweet.

Horrifying and heartbreaking. Our hearts are with the families impacted by this terrible tragedy tonight. https://t.co/nw3On2RJH2 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) April 1, 2021

California representative Rob Bonta said “gun violence is America’s disease,” in a tweet.

The U.S. has seen a string of mass shootings in March, with a shooting in Boulder, Colorado leaving 10 dead, and a shooting at three Atlanta massage parlors leaving 8 dead.