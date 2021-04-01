Order Fulfillment Of Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ Paused

A judge has granted Nike a temporary restraining order against MSCHF, putting the order fulfillment of Lil Nas X’s “Satan Shoes” on pause.

“Nike filed a trademark infringement and dilution complaint against MSCHF today related to the Satan Shoes,” Nike told CBS News in a statement Thursday.

Nike scores victory in legal battle against Lil Nas X’s ‘Satan Shoes’ https://t.co/xfmIleV1v3 pic.twitter.com/6wDolORryn — New York Post (@nypost) April 1, 2021

“We don’t have any further details to share on pending legal matters,” the statement added. “However, we can tell you we do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. The Satan Shoes were produced without Nike’s approval or authorization, and Nike is in no way connected with this project.”

BREAKING: Nike was granted a temporary restraining order, stopping MSCHF from fulfilling any orders of their Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes.” pic.twitter.com/h3Xzxd7irA — SAINT (@saint) April 1, 2021

MSCHF, an art collective agency based in Brooklyn, had collaborated with the 21-year-old rapper to make a pair of sneakers using modified Nike Air Max 97s containing “one drop” of human blood. (RELATED: Lil Nas X Unveils ‘Satan Shoes’ That Contain Human Blood And Are Limited To 666 Pairs)

The temporary restraining order states that MSCHF cannot fulfill any orders of the original 665 pairs, however, the agency’s attorneys said all shoes have already been shipped.

“All of the shoes that were sold and that have been sold in this limited edition have already gone out,” MSCHF lawyer Megan K. Bannigan said, according to the New York Post.

Nike’s lawyer said he doubts the agency had time to ship out all the shoes and argued it doesn’t remove the “post-sale confusion and delusion” experienced by Nike customers, the New York Post reported.

The shoes, priced at $1,018, went on sale Monday and sold out in one minute. Lawyers said the raffle for the final 666th pair is currently on hold.

The shoes in question are black and feature a bronze pentagram, the number “666” and a small amount of human blood. They commemorated the Lil Nas X “Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) music video, which features Satan.