Police Charge School Custodian After He Allegedly Hid In Ceiling To Film Girls Changing In Bathroom

Police arrested a high school janitor Wednesday after he allegedly hid in a ceiling to secretly film girls changing their clothes in the bathroom, numerous sources reported.

Kyle Hamilton, 28, was charged with invasion of privacy, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Bangor Daily News.

The custodian, Kyle Hamilton, 28-years-old of Biddeford, is no longer a SAD 6 employee, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. https://t.co/p6qHoFFVQr — NEWS CENTER Maine (@newscentermaine) April 1, 2021

Hamilton was a custodian at Bonny Eagle High School, a public school in Standish, Maine. The day before his arrest, two girls entered a school bathroom after a sports practice and noticed what appeared to be a damaged ceiling tile near one of the bathroom stalls, WGME reported.

Standish is located roughly 20 miles northwest of Portland, Maine, in the southern region of the state. Bonny Eagle High School is part of Maine School Administrative District (SAD) 6.

Inside the broken ceiling tile, the girls saw a cellphone that was positioned in a way that could capture them changing in the stalls, the sheriff’s office said, according to Bangor Daily News.

The girls reportedly told their parents about the discovery, who then reported it to school officials and law enforcement. (RELATED: Public Middle School Teacher Charged With Possessing Child Pornography)

Investigators determined Hamilton allegedly hid in the ceiling space to secretly record the girls. Police interviewed him Wednesday and subsequently issued a summons to appear in court, News Center Maine reported. He was reportedly charged with a Class D misdemeanor crime of Invasion of Privacy.

The case remains under investigation.